Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is leveraging advanced Swiss technology to make the Ganga Expressway a world-class infrastructure project.

An agreement has been signed with ETH Zurich University and RTDT Laboratories AG in Switzerland to implement artificial intelligence (AI)- and sensor-based systems for monitoring the expressway's quality and comfort, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

"This technology can detect and fix road defects during the construction phase itself. After successful implementation on the Ganga Expressway, the Yogi Adityanath government plans to extend it to the Gorakhpur Link Expressway," it said.

The 594-kilometre Ganga Expressway will connect 12 districts from Meerut to Prayagraj and is proposed to be extended to Ballia, making it the country's longest expressway.

"The use of Swiss technology not only enhances the technical aspects of the project but also aligns with the Adityanath government's vision of establishing Uttar Pradesh as an 'expressway state'," it said.

Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) additional CEO Shrihari Pratap Shahi said Swiss technology was being used to ensure ride quality and comfort.

"A (Toyota) Innova equipped with vibration technology and seven accelerometer sensors (four for quality and three for comfort) is inspecting all six lanes. The vehicle collects data on the road surface, comfort level and elevation variations, which can be viewed in real-time through online graphs," he said.

The government has collaborated with ETH Zurich University and RTDT Laboratories AG to implement the system. The sensor-based devices and data collection equipment conduct real-time analysis of road quality, he added.

"This technology can instantly identify which parts of the road do not meet the required standards. Addressing such issues during construction reduces future maintenance costs and challenges," Shahi said.

He explained that road quality checks were earlier done after construction was completed, making it difficult to fix manufacturing defects.

"With the Swiss technology now in use, quality and comfort of the road are being monitored during the construction itself. The sensors measure ups and downs and the comfort level of the road, allowing immediate corrective action wherever necessary. This not only saves time but also conserves resources," he said.

Upon successful implementation on the Ganga Expressway, UPEIDA plans to introduce the technology on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. The 91.35-kilometre expressway will connect Gorakhpur with the Purvanchal Expressway.

"The use of Swiss technology will ensure that this expressway is also built with high quality and comfort standards, strengthening the Adityanath government's vision of modern infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh," according to the statement.

The state Cabinet approved construction of the Ganga Expressway in September 2021.

The project cost was estimated at Rs 36,230 crore at the time of approval. The project, being undertaken in a public-private partnership model, is running behind schedule.

