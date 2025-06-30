Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Hinduja Group's electric vehicle arm Switch Automotive Mobility on Monday said its chief executive officer S Mahesh Babu has decided to step down from his position from August 31.

The company also announced that Ganesh Mani, Chief Operating Officer at Ashok Leyland, will take additional charge as CEO of Switch Automotive Mobility Limited (Switch India) from September 1.

Babu had joined the company in November 2022.

"Mahesh Babu, CEO, Switch Automotive Mobility Ltd, has decided to step down from his position to pursue opportunities outside our Group effective August 31," Switch Automotive Mobility said in a statement.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation to Mahesh for his significant contributions during his tenure with us. Having achieved EBITDA break-even in FY25, Switch India is now poised to scale up the business and achieve positive PAT status shortly," said Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility.

"Ganesh Mani, with his experience in operational excellence and leading large scale transformation initiatives, will take Switch India to the next phase of profitable growth," he added.

This is in line with our strategy for Switch India to leverage on the strengths of Ashok Leyland to optimise its operational costs and maintain focus on developing best-in-class battery electric buses and light commercial vehicles, the company said.

