Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Synergy Marine Group has collaborated with Merci Ships to improve access to healthcare and work for the welfare of seafarers, a statement said on Friday.

Synergy Marine Group will offer initial support through free office space at its European hub in Orestad, Copenhagen, the statement said.

The Group will also extend its assistance to include maritime technical expertise, medical teleconsultations, targeted awareness campaigns, and dedicated fundraising efforts, it added.

Synergy Marine Group founder and Chairman Captain Rajesh Unni said that the group will actively drive awareness and fundraising initiatives to support the life-saving work of Mercy Ships. The panel of doctors that supports Synergy seafarers will provide follow-up teleconsultations for Mercy Ships' medical missions.

With hospital ships staffed by 1,000 volunteer seafarers and medical professionals from 60 countries, Mercy Ships provides free surgeries and medical training across Africa. PTI

