New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Electronics systems design and manufacturing firm Syrma SGS Technology has reported an 87 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.4 crore in the March quarter of FY25 due to higher margin, even though revenue from operations fell 18.4 per cent.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm shifted its focus away from low-margin consumer business to high-value segments like industrial and healthcare, which together accounted for 50 per cent of Q4 income.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Mains Exam of Upper Divisional Clerk (Grade-III) Released at patna.dcourts.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

"Over the past year, we have strategically pivoted our exposure from the consumer business to other businesses.

"This calibrated move away from low-margin business towards engineering and design-led manufacturing has resulted in a significant improvement in our margin profile, even as top-line growth moderated. The margin expansion was driven by this improved mix, with high-value, high-margin segments contributing a greater share to our overall business," Syrma SGS MD Jasbir Singh Gujral told PTI.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

The company had logged a net profit, attributable to owners of the holding company, of Rs 34.9 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

During the quarter, its revenue from operations was 18.4 per cent lower at Rs 924.3 crore against Rs 1,134.2 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2024-25, its profit grew 58.2 per cent to Rs 169.8 crore, from Rs 107.3 crore in FY24.

Revenue in FY25 increased 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,786.6 crore.

Looking ahead, Syrma SGS is projecting a 30-35 per cent increase in revenue for FY26.

The firm on-boarded 25 new customers in FY25, including export clients.

The benefits from these new customers were not fully reflected in FY25 results, in addition to pending ramp-ups of a few other old export clients, Gujral said.

This gives the company confidence of good growth in exports in FY26, he added.

Syrma SGS is looking to cross Rs 1,000 crore in export value in FY26, up from Rs 860 crore in FY25.

"The global supply chain realignment and heightened interest from international customers in India as a reliable manufacturing base are providing strong tailwinds. Inbound inquiries and plant visits from global players are at an all-time high, indicating robust demand and future order inflows," Gujral said.

Further, the company's board has approved raising of funds via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), "for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore".

Gujral clarified that the existing organic business does not require additional funding, given its near-zero-debt status and strong balance sheet.

"This fundraise is strategically positioned for two potential requirements. First, we're actively exploring inorganic acquisition opportunities that align with our growth vision. Second, we're evaluating various component manufacturing verticals under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme, with applications being filed before the July 31 deadline.

For component manufacturing, investments could range from Rs 50 crore to Rs 1,000 crore over a five-year period, depending on the component type. We're currently in discussions with potential technology partners for various components," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)