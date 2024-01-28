Latest News | Take Precautions Against Mumps Spreading Among Children In: Health Dept

Hamirpur, Jan 28 (PTI) The health department has urged doctors and healthcare professionals to take special precautions while treating mumps among young children, which is spreading fast with 35 cases reported in the district headquarters, Hamirpur CMO Dr RK Agnihotri said on Sunday.

"Mumps is spreading very fast in different parts of the district and as many as 35 children in the 5-10 age group studying in various schools of Hamirpur town have fallen prey to it," Chief Medical Officer Agnihotri said.

Doctors have been asked to take proper care while giving medicines or medical advice to patients of mumps, Agnihotri said.

Mumps is a viral disease caused by a paramyxovirus that usually affects the parotid glands on each side of the face.

The CMO said that this disease affects the salivary glands inside the mouth. Infection of these salivary glands results in symptoms such as fatigue, muscle pain, loss of appetite, headache, fever and pain in chewing.

Once the disease is detected, isolate the sick child at home for five days, wash hands frequently, avoid going to crowded places, use a mask and instead of self-treatment, contact a doctor, Agnihotri said.

