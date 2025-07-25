New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday reported a 6.27 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 305 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The bank had a net profit of Rs 287 crore in the June quarter of the previous (2024-25) fiscal.

Total income of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose to Rs 1,617 crore in the June quarter of FY'26, from Rs 1,515 crore in the corresponding period of FY'25.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 1.22 per cent of loans at the end of June 2025, as against 1.44 per cent in June 2024.

Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank closed at Rs 455.25, down 1.10 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

