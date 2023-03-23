Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) Noted jewellery brand Tanishq of diversified conglomerate Tata Group inaugurated its 50th outlet in the State, strengthening its retail footprint in the country, the company said on Thursday.

Spread across 6,800 sq ft, the large format store in Hosur offers a wide range of signature Tanishq designs across gold, diamond among others.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Budget Envisaging Expenditure of Rs 45 Lakh Crore for FY 2023-24.

"With our first jewellery manufacturing unit at Hosur and first ever Tanishq store in Chennai, we are pleased to announce the launch of our 50th store in the region today," Tanishq regional business manager-South, Narasimhan YL said.

"Tamil Nadu and its people have always been a part of Tanishq's rich legacy, the warmth and love the brand has received over the years has enabled us in achieving this retail milestone. As we open the doors to this grand store, we aim to celebrate Tanishq's passion for quality, craftsmanship and timeless beauty.." he said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Launch New Non-profit Initiative SeVVA to Help People in Need.

Titan Company Ltd chief executive officer, jewellery division, Ajoy Chawla along with chief manufacturing officer (jewellery division) Sanjay Ranawade inaugurated the new store today.

The outlet has special zones to serve various customers having over 5,000 designs in gold and diamond jewellery.

Tanishq retail chain currently has over 400 exclusive boutique in more than 240 cities, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)