New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Cloud communications firm Tanla Platforms on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102.54 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 89.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income increased by 23.64 per cent during the reported quarter to Rs 650.09 crore as against Rs 525.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, the company said in a statement.

Tanla added 68 new customers during the reported quarter.

"We delivered another fantastic quarter to cap a record-breaking 2021 across all key parameters, with over Rs 2,300 crore in full-year revenue.

“These stellar results continue to demonstrate Tanla's strong platform and enterprise offerings, our focus on customer success, and commitment to enable their communication needs," Tanla Platforms chairman and CEO Uday Reddy said in the statement.

For the entire fiscal ended March 2021, Tanla Platforms posted a profit of Rs 356.13 crore. The company had registered a loss of Rs 211.16 crore in 2019-20.

The annual income of the company improved by around 21 per cent to Rs 2,362.4 crore in FY21 compared to Rs 1,955.2 crore in FY20.

Tanla and its subsidiaries also added a total of 259 customers during the year that enhanced the company's revenues by Rs 95 crore.

