Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Tata Group's global trading and distribution arm, Tata International on Monday announced the appointment of Rajeev Singhal as its Managing Director (MD).

Singhal whose appointment to the new position is effective from April 1, succeeds Anand Sen, who superannuated on March 31, 2024, Tata International said in a statement.

Prior to this, Singhal was Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Tata International.

"We are confident that under his leadership, Tata International will scale to greater heights into its next phase of growth," said Noel N Tata, Chairman of Tata International.

Singhal brings over 36 years of experience to his new position, having transitioned from Tata Steel, where he served in various positions including Vice President for marketing and sales for flat products, according to the statement.

