New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday said it is offering refrigerated trucks for smooth rollout of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

To ensure reliable, safe and speedy transportation of the vaccines, the new range of vehicles has been designed and engineered as per the temperature, volume and weight requirements.

The vehicles are available in a variety of capacities and tonnage points to suit the diverse needs, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"These vaccine trucks and vans are available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for purchase," it added.

Tata Motors said it has tied up with leading reefer (refrigerated load body) manufacturers of the country, furthering its preparation of offering ready-to-use reefers and insulated vaccine vans.

The refrigerated trucks are available in a variety of capacities and tonnage points to suit the diverse needs, in intermediate commercial vehicle and medium commercial vehicle segments, besides small commercial vehicle and pick-up range, to facilitate last-mile and for rural transportation of vaccines.

"We are pleased to extend support as the nation readies to rollout the first phase of the vaccination, contributing for the safe and speedy distribution of vaccines across the country," Tata Motors President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Girish Wagh said.

He further said,"By staying mindful of government regulations and vaccination manufacturer needs, our range of superior products endeavour to contribute towards the vision of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)