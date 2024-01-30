New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday became the country's most valuable auto company by market capitalisation, combining the company's valuation as well as the DVR shares, racing past Maruti Suzuki India.

Shares of Tata Motors climbed 2.19 per cent to settle at Rs 859.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.40 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 886.30.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the 48th Raising Day of India’s Maritime Armed Force.

Tata Motors Ltd - DVR stock gained 1.63 per cent to Rs 572.65.

However, shares of Maruti dipped 0.36 per cent to Rs 9,957.25.

Also Read | PM Modi Quotes on Mahatma Gandhi: Observe Martyrs’ Day 2024 With These Memorable Sayings by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Father of the Nation.

The combined market valuation of Tata Motors (Rs 2,85,515.64 crore) and Tata Motors Ltd - DVR (Rs 29,119.42 crore) stood at Rs 3,14,635.06 crore. This was Rs 1,576.56 crore more than Maruti's Rs 3,13,058.50 crore valuation.

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

DVR (Differential Voting Rights) shares are like ordinary equity shares but with differential voting rights. Companies issue DVRs for several reasons such as prevention of a hostile takeover and to bring in retail investors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)