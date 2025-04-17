New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Tata Power on Thursday said it has solarised more than 230 public institutions across Maharashtra, contributing a total of 107 MW of clean energy capacity.

The solar installations cover 100 hospitals (3.6 MW), 64 schools (2 MW), and 72 government and institutional buildings (100 MW) across key districts, Tata Power said in a statement.

These installations are offsetting 1.3 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting 20 lakh trees.

