Jamshedpur, Mar 2 (PTI) Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday initiated the first equipment trial for the upcoming cold rolling mill and pellet plant projects at Tata Steel facility in Kalinganagar in Odisha through the digital twin interface, a company statement said.

This signifies the completion of a major milestone for the Kalinganagar expansion project from three to eight million tonnes per annum, it said.

The homegrown steel giant paid homage to its founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on the eve of his 183rd birth anniversary.

Illumination at the founder's statue in Jubilee Park here was inaugurated by Chandrasekaran.

Various projects were also launched at Tata Steel Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar to reassure the group's commitment to the city and locations where it operates.

Chandrasekaran also inaugurated an integrated sinter plant operation centre (i-SPOC) at Information Technology and System (ITS) Building inside Jamshedpur Works.

The three current operating sinter plant units have been merged into a far-site single operation control centre.

The i-SPOC reflects a paradigm shift in operation and control of sinter plants and uses high definition video displays, advanced machine learning models, robust voice communication network to monitor and control the operations.

