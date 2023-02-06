New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Steel major Tata Steel on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,501.95 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, on account of higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9,598.16 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income on a consolidated basis fell to Rs 57,354.16 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 60,842.72 crore earlier. The company's expenses rose to Rs 57,172.02 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 48,666.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual capacity of 34 MT. PTI

