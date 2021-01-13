New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.73 lakh crore to more than 1.57 crore taxpayers in the ongoing fiscal till January 11.

Of this, personal income tax refunds are worth Rs 57,139 crore, while corporate tax refunds are worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) issues refunds of over Rs 1,73,139 crore to more than 1.57 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to January 11, 2021, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

"Income tax refunds of Rs 57,139 crore have been issued in 1,54,55,577 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,15,999 crore have been issued in 2,10,150 cases," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)