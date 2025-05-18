New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old taxi driver was stabbed to death by an intoxicated man after he got into an argument with the victim over the route in Delhi's Rohini area, a police official said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Israfil, had multiple stab wounds on his body, the official said, adding that the accused, Rohit (23), has been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident came to light on May 15 when the police received information about a car with visible bloodstains, abandoned in Savda village near an agricultural field.

"On reaching the spot, police found the bloodied car, bearing Haryana registration number and a male body lying around 50 metres away in the fields," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.

Israfil had several sharp cut wounds on his forehead and hands, along with a deep stab injury on his back, he said.

The body was later identified as that of Israfil, and his family informed police that he worked as a taxi driver.

A case under the relevant section of the BNS was registered at Kanjhawala Police Station.

The family further informed the police that Israfil had taken a booking from Inderlok Metro station around 11 pm the previous night, the DCP said.

"Based on the app-based taxi booking details, we traced a suspect named Rohit, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana," the DCP said, adding that he was taken into custody, and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Rohit told police that he had booked Israfil's cab from Inderlok Metro station to Nizampur village in Haryana. During the ride, he allegedly got into an argument with the driver over the route and, in an intoxicated state, attacked him with a knife.

After stabbing Israfil, Rohit dragged the body out of the car and left it in the fields before fleeing the spot, the DCP added.

Police have recovered the vehicle and are investigating whether the murder was premeditated or triggered purely by the altercation.

The weapon of offence is yet to be recovered, the officer said.

