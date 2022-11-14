New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra-based TCR Engineering has bagged multiple new projects in the area of defence and gas pipeline, company's global president Rohit Bafna said.

The company is into quality assurance of materials and testing industrial assets used in various projects related to sectors like steel, cement, nuclear power, capital goods, defence and electronics, among others.

In India, TCR Engineering is already executing gas infrastructure pipeline projects at across 84 sites, Bafna said, adding his company has won a number of new projects in defence and gas pipeline space.

"The defence orders include microstructure analysis of SB 115 aircraft structure for HAL(Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), testing of forged and rolled complex concentrated alloys, high strength naval grade steel, and their weld joints as per DRDO Naval Materials Research Lab (NMRL)..." he told PTI.

The company has also been awarded orders for undertaking non-destructive testing works including radiography inspection of weld joints in the North-East gas grid.

The 1,656-km North-East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid will connect Guwahati in Assam to major cities in the region such as Itanagar, Dimapur, Kohima, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Shillong, Silchar, Gangtok, and Numaligarh.

The pipeline will enable the supply of piped cooking gas to households and CNG to automobiles, besides fuel to industry.

Besides, TCR is undertaking welding inspection activity on the city gas distribution network in Bijnor and Nainital districts of Uttar Pradesh.

TCR is working on a project at the Purba Bharati Gas (PBGPL) distribution in the Kamrup district of Assam.

The company's role is to undertake several quality assurance checks of these pipelines during its construction stage.

"TCR's laboratory and its NDT services are approved by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) as per the guidelines of ISO 17025," Bafna said.

When asked about the cost involved, he replied, one per cent of the total cost of any infrastructure project is slated towards quality assurance, inspection and testing.

