New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Tea Board of India, under the commerce ministry, will explore the possibility of launching certification courses in tea tasting with an aim to skill the youth, and promote tourism in the sector, a top government official said on Wednesday.

On the International Tea Day, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said such courses would also help promote "tea literacy" in the country.

"The Tea Board is trying to take steps to establish a centre for tea tasting certification courses in the country," Barthwal told reporters here.

Such courses, according to experts, will provide structured training in tea tasting segment as it is a specialised skill essential to the industry. It would also help standardise tasting practices and provide young professionals with a recognised qualification.

"This will also contribute to promoting tea tourism," he said.

The export of tea grew to USD 920 million in FY25 from USD 830 million in FY24. Major producing states include Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, with 81 per cent of the production consumed domestically.

International Tea Day, observed on May 21, highlights the cultural and economic significance of tea worldwide and recognises the contribution of workers in the sector.

Main varieties of tea in India include Darjeeling, Assam, Nilgiri, and Kangra.

To commemorate the International Tea Day, the Tea Board is organizing a host of engaging activities in Kolkata, as well as other regions of the country, to promote India's rich tea heritage.

Recognizing the economic contribution, and significance of tea, these events are aimed at creating awareness about different varieties of tea produced in the country.

This year's theme for International Tea Day, as per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), is 'Tea for better lives'.

