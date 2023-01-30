New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) IT company Tech Mahindra on Monday posted a 5 per cent decline in the consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,297 crore in the December quarter.

The company had registered profit after tax of Rs 1,378.2 crore in the year-ago period.

"We are witnessing moderation in growth given the tough macro economic environment.

"We will continue to work with our customers to pre-empt their technological requirements and identify new demand drivers, especially for digital services," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani said.

Tech Mahindra's consolidated revenue from operations, however, increased by about 20 per cent to Rs 13,734.6 crore during the October-December quarter from Rs 11,451 crore in the previous year.

