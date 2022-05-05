New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) TECHART, the leading international premium refinement brand for all Porsche vehicles, on Thursday forayed into the Indian market with the opening of its flagship store in Bengaluru.

The Germany-headquartered firm is know for refining Porsche cars.

"We are incredibly excited to bring TECHART to the Indian market today," TECHART CEO Tobias Beyer said in a statement.

Individuality is ingrained in our DNA. Aligning to this core philosophy of TECHART, our products further accentuate the sport-focused attitude of Porsche models," Beyer said.

The company's entry is a strategic step with India being one of the key future markets for individualisation and refinement, he added.

"This launch will help broaden our customer base ... With today's announcement, we aim to enable our customers to showcase their unique individuality by utilising our exquisite aesthetic customisation options combined with athletic performance," Beyer stated.

TECHART's first flagship store in Bengaluru will provide a complete spectrum of services such as full vehicle conversions, carbon fibre refinement, performance enhancements and handcrafting of individual luxury interiors.

The company plans to expand its presence in the northern and western markets post establishing its base in South India.

