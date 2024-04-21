New Delhi , Apr 21 (PTI) Delhi High Court judge Justice Rajiv Shakdher has said technology needs to be dominated by human beings but should be embraced with caution.

Speaking at the AI Conference organised by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), the apex body of law firms in India, Justice Shakdher shared his perspective on artificial intelligence (AI) and the opportunities and challenges it poses.

"Technology needs to be dominated by human beings because if you don't do it, you would actually make something which is not in control of human beings," a statement quoted Justice Shakdher as saying.

"We should look at technology with caution and not give up on it," he added.

Justice Prathiba M Singh of Delhi High Court, who delivered the keynote address, said laws need to change to cover the regulation of AI-related technologies, according to the release.

"If laws do not change, we might reach a point where laws become irrelevant. Because technology is on a marathon already. It is not going to stop," Justice Singh said.

