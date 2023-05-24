Kochi, May 24 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy suffered physical assault for allegedly questioning his mother's illicit relationship with a man in Kochi, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the accused allegedly beat the boy using an iron rod for confronting the man coming to their home that resulted in a fracture in one of his hands. "There were bruises and injury marks all over his body," the police added.

The boy's mother Rajeswari (30), grandmother Valarmathi (49), and mother's friend, Suneesh (32) were arrested, Kalamassery police said.

A police officer said the accused were arrested today based on the statement of the teenager, who sought treatment at a nearby hospital.

"We were informed about the incident from the hospital where the grandfather of the boy took him for treatment," he told PTI. The boy was subsequently discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, he added.

Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, have been invoked against the accused, he said.

The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

