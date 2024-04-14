Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) A case was registered on Sunday against five persons for allegedly trafficking a 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh and forcing her into flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

According to the police, the girl, who was allegedly held captive by one of the accused and managed to escape, was rescued from Bhiwandi on Saturday.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against five persons, an official said.

The girl was trafficked from Bangladesh along with her mother and aunt with a promise of work at a garment factory in February, the official said.

She was separated from her family members and held captive by the accused in Dombivili town of the district, he said.

The victim was allegedly tortured, repeatedly raped and threatened by the accused, who also forced her into flesh trade, the official said.

The girl managed to escape from captivity in the early hours of Saturday and was spotted by the police in Bhiwandi, he said, adding that no arrests were made so far.

