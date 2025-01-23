Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation has brought out a plan to increase the reuse of processed wastewater within the city to address the challenges of urbanisation, an official said on Thursday.

Currently, the civic body processes 241 million litres of wastewater daily of which only 5 per cent is reused. The new plan sets a target to raise this figure to 16 per cent by 2035, said TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

By then, the capacity to treat wastewater will increase to 490 million litres per day, with a focus on reusing this water for gardening, toilets, industries, construction, and road washing, he said.

The corporation wants to raise its wastewater treatment capacity to 1,195 million litres by 2046, said Chief Environmental Officer Manisha Pradhan, adding that recycled water could also serve multiple purposes, including park maintenance, fire services, and groundwater replenishment.

