Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) An unidentified young woman was found brutally murdered in a village near Kasara in the district, police said on Friday.

The woman was estimated to be in her early 20s.

A passer-by spotted the body lying by the roadside in Warlipada area and alerted the police, said an official.

There were multiple stab wounds on the body, he said.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe is on.

