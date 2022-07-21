Mangaluru, Jul 21 (PTI) Progressive thinker, writer and social activist G Rajashekar died at a private hospital in Udupi after a prolonged illness Wednesday night, family sources said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed for August 3, 2022.

He was 75. Rajashekar is survived by his wife and two sons.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Alerts for Delhi, Rajasthan; Heavy Rainfall Predicted Over Tamil Nadu, Kerala.

He was fighting a rare neurological disease, 'Atypical Parkinson's' for the last three years.

Rajashekar was in the forefront of the fight against communalism and communal forces all through his life. He was involved in many pro-people movements. Udupi district Muslim Okkuta had presented him the 'Manava Ratna' award in 2020-21.

Though his work, 'Bahuvachana Bharatha,' published in 2016 fetched him the Karnataka sahitya academy award, he refused to accept it with a remark against the atmosphere of growing intolerance in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)