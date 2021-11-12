New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Friday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 85.17 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 100.09 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Thomas Cook India said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Vivo Y15s With Android 11 Go Edition Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 351.32 crore. It was Rs 141.80 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"With the easing of domestic restrictions, reopening of international borders and increased vaccine acceptance, we are witnessing encouraging signs of sustainable recovery across our leisure and corporate segments," Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Chairman and MD Madhavan Menon said.

Also Read | How To Link Your Bank Account to Google Pay.

The company has already crossed its 12-month pre-pandemic levels for its domestic travel business in India, he added.

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd closed at Rs 77.60 per share on BSE, up 0.45 per cent from its previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)