Cuddalore (TN), Dec 20 (PTI) Three persons were killed here when the car they were travelling in rammed into a road-side tree on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From INS Karanj To Light Combat Helicopters, Here Is The List Of ‘Make In India’ Defence Equipment Inducted Into Indian Armed Forces During The Year.

The deceased included the driver of the vehicle and the accident happened after he lost control of the car, police said, adding, all the three died on the spot.

Also Read | Banks Recover Rs 13,100 Crore From Assets Sale of Defaulters Like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

They were proceeding to Chennai from Thiruthuraipoondi, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)