Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Three people of a family were killed and four were injured when a speeding car rammed into them while they were sitting outside their home here, police said Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday night. The victims, after having dinner around 10.30 pm, were sitting outside their home.

A car, travelling at nearly 100 kmph, lost control and hit a cot where the victims were seated. Seven people were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where three died and four were critically injured, police said.

Hearing them scream, some neighbours rushed to the spot and saw four people trying to flee from the offending vehicle, police said.

However, the locals caught one of the accused while the rest managed to flee. He identified himself as a photographer who was hired for a wedding function.

Police recovered liquor bottles and glasses from the vehicle, suggesting that the occupants were drunk. The vehicle was seized.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi said that the offending vehicle is registered in Sushila Devi's name, a resident of Jhungiya Bazar in Gorakhpur.

Police have detained one suspect in the case and further investigation is underway, he added.

