Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Three people were killed in Rajasthan's Barmer district after a truck hit them on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on the Sanawada Mahlu Road. The truck was at a high speed and it swerved from the road and hit the victims, they said.

Narpat (20), Vikram (16) and Ranaram (24) died on the spot, police said and added that the truck's driver fled from the spot after the accident

SHO Sadar police station Kishan Singh said on the request of their family members, the bodies were handed over to them without postmortem examination.

