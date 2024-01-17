Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 17 (PTI) A bus rammed into a stationary truck amid fog in the district on Wednesday morning, leaving three police personnel dead and 13 others injured, police said.

The bus, carrying 30 policemen, was going from the Punjab Armed Police institution in Jalandhar to Gurdaspur when the accident took place at around 7 am in Mukerian, 54 km from Hoshiarpur.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba, who visited the accident site, the deceased have been identified as Assistant Sub-inspector Hardev Singh, senior constable Gurpreet Singh, who was the bus driver, and woman constable Shalu Rana.

Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Mukerian Civil Hospital.

The injured were admitted to civil hospitals in Dasuya and Mukerian.

