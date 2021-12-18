Warangal, Dec 18 (PTI) Three quarry workers died when a tipper vehicle overturned at Tharalapelly village in Hanumakonda district on Saturday, police said,

Two workers succumbed to injuries in hospital, while one died on the spot.

