Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) A man and his two daughters were run over by a train on Sunday at suburban Veppampattu, Government Railway Police said.

According to the GRP, the man and his children 'trespassed' and while crossing the railway track, they were hit by an express train. "The man and his children did not notice the train and they were killed," a jurisdictional GRP official said.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 234 Vital Statistics Assistant Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in From November 24.

Local people held a protest demonstration alleging inordinate delay in construction of a road over bridgesubways. Such infrastructure is essential to help prevent such accidents, they said.

Veppampattu, a suburb of Chennai, is near Tiruvallur town.

Also Read | Rani Lakshmi Bai Jayanti 2023 Date, History and Significance: Remembering the Brave Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai on Her Birth Anniversary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)