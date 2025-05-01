Amaravati, May 1 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for three days, from May 1 to 3.

Thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema during this period, the Met Department said.

"Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 km per hour are likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam," the department noted in a press release.

It added that gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph are expected at isolated locations over SCAP and Rayalaseema on May 1, 2, and 3.

The department also forecast hot, humid, and discomforting weather conditions to prevail over parts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday and Friday.

It stated that no significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures is expected across NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP during this period.

A similar temperature trend is likely over Rayalaseema, with steady conditions continuing through Saturday, followed by a slight rise thereafter.

According to the department, a north-south trough extends from southeast Rajasthan to Kerala, while lower tropospheric southerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, accompanied by thunder and lightning, offering temporary relief from the scorching heat and bringing down temperatures across the city.

