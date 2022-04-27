Chennai, Apr 27 (PTI) Titan Eye+, the eyewear brand of Titan Company Ltd, on Wednesday inaugurated a new outlet in the city, hitting the century milestone of total number of stores set up in the state.

Spread across 1,500 square feet at Pondy Bazaar (Sir Thiyagaraya Road), the popular shopping destination in the city, the new outlet offers a range of products including smart eyewear, anti-fog and anti-viral lenses at a price of Rs 999 onwards, a press release said.

The store also provides high precision Titan lenses and customised powered sunglasses.

"With the launch of the Pondy Bazaar store in Chennai, we have hit the 100th store mark in Tamil Nadu and are heading rapidly towards our plan of 1,000 stores across 400 plus cities," company Chief Sales and Retail Officer EyeCare Division, A R Srinivasan said.

Titan Company Ltd CEO Saumen Bhaumik, Srinivasan and senior officials inaugurated the store at Apex Chambers, Pondy Bazaar, T Nagar, the release added.

