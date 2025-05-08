New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Tata group firm Titan Company on Thursday reported a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 871 crore in the March quarter, driven by robust sales.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 771 crore for the January-March period of FY24.

Total income increased to Rs 14,049 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 11,472 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, Titan reported a PAT of Rs 3,337 crore, a decline of 5 per cent, against Rs 3,496 crore in FY24.

Total income increased to Rs 57,818 crore last fiscal from Rs 47,501 crore in FY24.

"While FY25 was marked by multiple external events that had varying impacts on the businesses in general, Titan's businesses clocked yet another year of strong 22 per cent revenue growth resulting in the company crossing the impressive milestone of Rs 50,000-plus crore of revenues for the full year," its Managing Director C K Venkataraman said.

The company's Analog Watch business continued its strong growth trajectory by product innovation led premiumisation whilst moving in sync with the rising aspirations of the Indian consumer, he stated.

The EyeCare business has returned to the double-digit growth trajectory in Q3 and Q4 of FY25 and is poised for even better growth in FY26, he said.

Within emerging businesses, Fragrances has performed well for FY25, signifying growing acceptance of SKINN brand, Venkataraman said.

The company's international business expansions are progressing well in North America and GCC regions, he added.

"As we look forward to FY26, all businesses of Titan Company are focusing on market share expansion in their respective categories and catering to the changing needs of our consumers," he stated.

Titan said its board has approved the appointment of Ajoy Chawla, currently the Chief Executive Officer of the company's jewellery division, as the Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2026.

He replaces Venkataraman, the current Managing Director, who retires on December 31, 2025, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Venkataraman had joined Titan in 1990 and became the Managing Director on October 1, 2019.

Shares of the company ended 0.69 per cent up at Rs 3,363.45 apiece on the BSE.

