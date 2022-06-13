Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) on Monday informed the Madras High Court that it has made 926 houses ready for accommodating as many encroachers at Bethel Nagar in Injambakkam on the East Coast Road in the city.

The remaining 510 accommodations would be made ready by the end of December 2022 and all the 1,436 encroachers shall be accommodated before this year.

For this purpose, the State government had allotted Rs 9 crore to the TNUHDB to provide alternative housing to all eligible encroachers, numbering 1,436. Besides this, the government has been requested to provide an additional sum of Rs 29 crore, the report said.

And the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala, before whom the report was filed by Sholinganallur Tahsildar, adjourned the matter till June 24 with a direction to the officials to furnish a copy of the report to the petitioner, who shall file his reply by that date.

Originally, I H Sekar, managing trustee of Nature Trust in Injambakkam had filed a writ petition in 2013 for a direction to the authorities concerned to remove the encroachments on the marsh lands and the canal poramboke, measuring an extent of 156 acres in Injambakkam village in accordance with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act and also to retrieve the land.

Starting from 2015, the High Court had passed several orders and the last one being on February 15 this year. Contending that the authorities had not complied with these orders, he had filed the present contempt petition.

