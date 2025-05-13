Unnao (UP), May 13 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a toddler, were on Tuesday killed when a speeding truck collided head-on with a motorcycle here, police said.

The accident took place near Farhadpur village on the Ajgain-Mohan road, killing Gaurav (24), his sister-in-law Rangita (30) and her daughter Aakriti (2), all residents of Kohrapur village, Hasanaganj Circle officer Santosh Kumar Singh said.

All three died on the spot, he said.

The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which has since been seized by the police, the officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

