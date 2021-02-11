Puducherry, Feb 11 (PTI) Two of the top officials of Puducherry Administration were inoculated against COVID-19 on Thursday at a government hospital here, official sources said.

Chief Secretary to the territorial government, Ashwani Kumar and the Secretary toInformation and Publicity Department, S D Sundaresan received the vaccine shots

This is the first time that top officials of the administration were administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)