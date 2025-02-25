New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Torrent Power on Tuesday said its subsidiary Torrent Green Energy Pvt Ltd (TGEPL) has incorporated Torrent Urja 35 Pvt Ltd (TU35) for generating electricity from renewable energy.

TU35 was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on February 25, 2025 and is yet to commence its business operations, a regulatory filing said.

TU35 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TGEPL.

The authorized as well as paid-up share capital of TU35 stood at Rs 5 lakh.

TGEPL has received the certificate of incorporation on February 25, 2025.

