Kota, Mar 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday said that tourism serves as a catalyst for economic development and has been an intrinsic component of Indian civilisation and culture for centuries.

He presided over as the chief guest at the first Industrial Academic Conference of Kota University on Tuesday.

He appreciated Indian architectural artistry, noting that Indian temples and historical monuments have earned worldwide recognition for their intricate carvings and distinctive artworks.

Referring to Singapore's tourism-dependent economy as an exemplar, the governor said India could develop similarly. He pointed out Kota's picturesque landscape and historical significance, owing to its location along the Chambal River, highlighting its tourism potential.

The governor stressed skill development's significance, claiming that skills ensure one's employment and livelihood. He elaborated that tourism and skill development are interlinked in contemporary times. Integrating youth into tourism whilst providing requisite skills could augment employment opportunities. He stressed promoting the hospitality sector, tour guides, eco-tourism, and cultural tourism to bolster the local economy.

He highlighted Rajasthan's forts, palaces, temples, wildlife sanctuaries, and ecosystems, noting the state's enduring appeal to domestic and international tourists. He observed that tourism stimulates auxiliary small businesses, enhancing local employment prospects.

Prof. Kailash Sodani, Vice-Chancellor of Kota University discussed religious tourism's revolutionary trajectory in India. He pointed out that religious sites like the Mahakumbh, Ayodhya temple construction, and Tirupati attract millions, invigorating tourism. He elaborated on how tourism has evolved beyond historical sites to encompass innovation and sustainable development.

Prof. Sandeep Kulshreshtha from the Central University of Himachal Pradesh emphasised 'Atithi Devo Bhava' as an ancient Indian cultural principle.

He cited the recent Mahakumbh, where over 650 million devotees participated, stimulating Prayagraj's economy whilst fostering social unity.

Jaidev Singh of the Kota royal family discussed tourism's growth potential in the Hadoti region emphasising local heritage preservation. He detailed Hadoti's diverse heritage encompassing Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Baran, highlighting its architectural, natural, and cultural richness including the Chambal River, tiger reserves, Dussehra celebrations, Kotah Miniature Art, and musical traditions.

The conference attracted substantial participation from tourism students and representatives from the education, tourism, and industry sectors.

