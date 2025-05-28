Kushinagar (UP), May 28 (PTI) A 60-year-old labourer died after a tractor-trolley overturned at a brick kiln near Aktaha village here, police said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday night, while soil was being transported, a tractor-trolley overturned, trapping and injuring Amarkia Patel who was standing nearby," local police out post in-charge Arvind Rai said.

The brick kiln owner transported Patel to the district hospital. Due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Medical College Gorakhpur, where he succumbed to injuries.

The body has been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident, police said.

