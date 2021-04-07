Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Business to Business (B2B) marketplace for small businesses TradeIndia is planning to increase its overall headcount by about 35-40 per cent this year to feed its expansion.

Considering the growth in the business performance and annual turnout, the company's management has decided to increase its overall headcount by 35-40 per cent, of which sales workforce goes up by 45 per cent and the non-sales department by 18-20 per cent to nail further growth in the segment, TradeIndia said in a statement.

Of the overall recruitment, 30 per cent will be women, as the company leadership discovered that female employees are more productive and adaptive towards organisational growth, it added.

"We are planning to increase our workforce family by a substantial margin in the coming time. We are also inspired to raise the number of women professionals in our organisation as it is proven to further operational productivity and overall performance," Tradeindia.com Co-Founder and CEO Bikky Khosla said.

With regard to the company's pan-India expansion objectives, it is pulling all stops to only hire but also retain the present talent by extending the best in class learning and development opportunities alongside a progressive growth path to all its employees, he added.

The numbers of SMEs that have embraced digitisation have increased notably on the TradeIndia platform. Moreover, the company has registered a substantial 40.81 per cent increase in leads compared to last year and has also witnessed a surge in user traffic on the platform by a significant 48.8 per cent, the company claimed.

