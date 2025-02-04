New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday recommended the auction of two new sets of spectrum in the high frequency range of 37-37.5 Ghz and 37.5-40 Ghz band.

The regulator has suggested a mere base price of Rs 5.98 crore per megahertz on pan-India basis -- the lowest for any spectrum band till date.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

"The frequency spectrum in 37-37.5 GHz and 37.5-40 GHz frequency ranges should be put to auction in the forthcoming spectrum auction," Trai said in its recommendation on the frequency spectrum in 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz, and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands identified for IMT.

Interested bidders will need to buy spectrum worth Rs 598 crore at least in these bands, as per the Trai recommendation.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

However, the regulator has not recommended auction of frequency range between 42.5-43.5 Ghz because of the lack of device ecosystem that can support services in these bands.

The regulator has recommended use of spectrum in 37.5-40 Ghz for establishing satellite earth station gateway -- a centre that connects satellite services for transmission for use on land.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)