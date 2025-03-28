Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Thursday said that accident and trauma care services will be upgraded at the civil hospital located at Mandikhera village in Nuh district.

The hospital will also be upgraded from 100-bed capacity to 200, for which approval has been given, she said while responding to a question in the state assembly.

She said that the 100-bed Al-Afia District Civil Hospital in Mandikhera village spread across over 16 acres of land has been functioning since 2005.

The government has given in-principle approval to upgrade the 100-bed Al-Afia District Civil Hospital to a 200-bed hospital, Rao said.

She said that the total population of Nuh is over 15 lakh and there is one district civil hospital, five community health centres, 17 primary health centres and 111 sub health centres in the district. Apart from these, there is a medical college in Nuh, she said.

In response to another question raised in the House, Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said that the proposal to develop a Chhath Puja ghat and river-front on the western bank of Western Yamuna Canal from Badi-Majra Bridge to Old Jagadhri-Saharanpur Road is under consideration of the government.

This work will be started in about six months after necessary approvals, he said.

Goel said that administrative approval of Rs 12.87 crore has been given for the work.

The minister said 4.5-km-long river-front will be developed from Badi-Majra Bridge to Old Jagadhri-Saharanpur road.

He said there is also a provision for construction of road from Badi-Majra Bridge to Old Jagadhri-Saharanpur, 5 to 12 metres wide footpath, and streetlights.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said a Centre of Excellence for Mustard would be set up in Rewari. Besides, there is a proposal to open a seed sale centre in Dahina or Qawwali village as well.

In response to another question during the Question Hour, Health Minister Arti Rao said there is a proposal to start ultrasound facility at the Community Health Centre, Julana, through the public-private partnership mode.

