New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Sugar company Triveni Engineering and Industries has reported a 69 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.57 crore in the December quarter on higher expenses.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 137.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 3 per cent to Rs 1,600 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal against Rs 1,553.64 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing released on Tuesday.

Expenses rose 12.44 per cent to Rs 1,566.76 crore compared to Rs 1,393.30 crore in the said period.

The board has approved the reappointment of Dhruv M Sawhney as the company's managing director for a further five years.

It also approved a capex of Rs 60 crore for enhancement of the capacity of the power transmission business.

