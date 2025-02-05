Mumbai, January 5: The government is set to introduce an ‘annual toll pass’ priced at INR 3,000 for unlimited use, providing relief to middle-class and private car owners using national highways. Additionally, a "lifetime pass" for 15 years will be available for INR 30,000.

Annual Toll Pass

Currently, monthly passes are available for local and frequent commuters, allowing travel across a single toll plaza. These passes cost INR 340 per month, amounting to INR 4,080 annually. In contrast, the new annual toll pass for INR 3,000 will offer unlimited travel across the entire national highway network for the whole year. This significant reduction in cost presents an attractive alternative to commuters. Detailed analysis suggests that this option will be a popular choice due to its affordability and convenience, providing substantial savings compared to existing toll charges at individual plazas. New Satellite-Based Toll System on Highways To Be Rolled Out Soon, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Lifetime Toll Pass

In addition to the annual toll pass, the government is introducing a lifetime toll pass, which will be available for an upfront payment of INR 30,000 for 15 years of unlimited travel across national highways. This option caters to long-term highway users, offering a one-time payment that eliminates the need for periodic renewals. While initially, there may be a slight reduction in toll revenue, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects that over the years, there will be no significant loss in earnings from this scheme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).