Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) The ruling TRS and BJP in Telangana engaged in a war of words on Friday over AIMIM 'supporting' TRS in the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

BJP leader and Minsiter of State for Home G Kishan Reddy SAID the TRS and AIMIM had an indirect alliance in the GHMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor election held on Thursday.

"MIM and TRS had an indirect alliance in Mayor and Deputy Mayor election and the two parties tried to hoodwink the people," he told reporters in Delhi.

Alleging that AIMIM had tried to stall the formation of Telangana, he said TRS should explain to the people as to how it chose to have an alliance with such a party.

TRS bagged the GHMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts with the support of ex-officio members (members of Lok Sabha, Assembly and others who have their vote in the city) and AIMIM. TRS leader and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said BJP had secured the municipal chairman post in Manikonda by having an alliance with the Congress.

Meanwhile, TRS working president and state minister K T Rama Rao in a veiled attack on BJP, said the party was showing "an attitude" after it won just two elections (recent GHMC polls and Dubbak assembly bypoll).

Saying that TRS had splendid electoral achievements to its credit in the past, he recalled that it had won all 32 Zilla Parishads for which elections were held.

The Dubbak assembly bypoll and the GHMC election were held late last year.

The BJP had attacked the TRS, saying it had an alliance with the AIMIM and indulged in minority appeasement. PTI

