Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) Five pilgrims were injured when a truck hit a car in the Amarnath convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred at 6:13 am when a speeding truck broke through a barricade at Battal Ballian area and hit the car ferrying eight pilgrims to the Pahalgam base camp, a security force officer said.

He said CISF personnel were deployed at the barricade when the truck, after hitting the car, jumped the divider and crashed into the wall of a house.

The car was part of the 16th batch of over 7,900 pilgrims, who left Jammu for the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal early this morning.

Out of eight pilgrims, five were injured, he said, adding that the CRPF shifted them to hospital and their condition is stable. The other three sustained superficial injuries.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is going on. The vehicle has been seized.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)