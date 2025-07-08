Tirupati, July 8 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday suspended it's Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) A Rajasekhar Babu for allegedly attending church every Sunday in his hometown Puttur in the district.

TTD, the official custodian of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati observed that Babu's suspension follows complaints against deviation from institutional norms related to religious conduct.

"It has come to the notice of TTD that Sri Rajasekhar Babu attends local church prayers every Sunday in his hometown Puttur in Tirupati district," said the temple body in an official press release.

It is nothing but violation of TTD norms as he has not followed the code of conduct of the temple body as it's employee, said TTD.

According to the temple body, Babu has acted irresponsibly as an employee representing a Hindu religious organisation.

In this context, after examining the report submitted by the TTD Vigilance Department and other evidence, departmental action was initiated against him as per the rules and he was suspended with immediate effect.

